Catholic World News

Appeals courts back abortion restrictions in Louisiana, Kentucky

August 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: An appeals court has ruled that Louisiana can enforce a new state ban on abortions, lifting restraining orders that had blocked enforcement of the law while legal challenges are heard.



In a similar case, a Kentucky appeals court also allowed an abortion ban to take effect. The law came into effect when the US Supreme Court,, in the Dobbs decision, reversed the Roe judgment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!