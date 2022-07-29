Catholic World News

Federal court backs Catholic school’s right to require faithful teachers

July 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appeals court has upheld the right of religious schools to appoint leaders who uphold their religious principles.



In the case of Starkey v. Roncalli High School and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, the 7th Circuit ruled that the school has the right to require teachers and administrators to adhere to Church teachings. The case involved a guidance counselor who was dismissed after entering a same-sex union. The counselor’s suit against the high school was dismissed.





