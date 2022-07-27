Catholic World News

Vatican launches visitation of Australia’s Anglican ordinariate

July 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has called for an apostolic visitation of the Anglican ordinariate in Australia.



The Ordinariate of Our Lady of the Southern Cross announced this week that the apostolic visitation would be led by Bishop Steven Lopes, who heads the Anglican ordinariate in the United States. No reason was given for the Vatican investigation, apart from the 10-year anniversary of the establishment of the ordinariate.

