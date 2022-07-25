Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar priests defend archbishop, fear Vatican will force resignation

July 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Syro-Malabar Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly have issued a statement denouncing that they see as Vatican pressure for the resignation of Archbishop Antony Kariyil.



The archbishop is at the center of a heated liturgical dispute within the Syro-Malabar Church. With strong support from the clergy of his archdiocese, he has resisted a change in liturgical orientation that has been adapted in other Syro-Malabar dioceses and endorsed by the Vatican.



The Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church voted last year, after intense debate, that priests should face toward the East during the Eucharistic sacrifice. In the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, the leading archdiocese of the India-based rite—priests had been facing the congregation throughout the liturgy. Archbishop Kariyil gave his priests a dispensation from the Synod’s order, prompting a rebuke from the Vatican—which has, ironically, supported the ad orientem liturgy in this case.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!