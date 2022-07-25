Catholic World News

Be ‘artisans of the revolution of tenderness,’ Pope tells grandparents, elderly

July 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On the eve of the 2nd World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, Pope Francis tweeted, “Dear #GrandparentsandElderly, we are called to be artisans of the revolution of tenderness! Let us do so by growing in our knowledge and use of the most valuable instrument we have: prayer. Our confident prayer can do a great deal!”

