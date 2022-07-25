Catholic World News

Thieves stole Precious Blood relic; it reemerged at detective’s door

July 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Abbaye de la Trinité de Fécamp in France is famed for a reliquary of the Precious Blood, which was stolen in June, and has now been recovered.

