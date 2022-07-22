Catholic World News

In victory for free-speech rights, federal appeals court denies review in conversion therapy case

July 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2017, the City of Boca Raton, FL, banned conversion therapy.



In 2020, a panel of the US 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, struck down the ban as unconstitutional. In a 7-4 decision, the full 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has declined to rehear the case.

