Bucharest mayor orders demolition of office building that threatened cathedral

July 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2009, Latin-rite Archbishop Ioan Robu of Bucharest, Romania, vigorously protested the construction of a 19-story office building that threatened the foundations of his cathedral.



Over a dozen years later, the city’s mayor, Nicușor Dan, has ordered the demolition of the office building.

