Attorney General vows to challenge state laws restricting abortion

July 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: US Attorney General has threatened to bring federal lawsuits against states that restrict abortion in the wake of the Dobbs decision. He indicated that the Justice Department might also join in private lawsuits to challenge any restrictions.



“The Justice Department is going to use every tool we have to ensure reproductive freedom,” Garland said.

