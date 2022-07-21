Catholic World News

Vatican Council on Economy hears annual report

July 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Council on the Economy met on July 20 to study the Vatican’s financial statement for 2021. The Council also heard a report on Vatican investments from Archbishop Nunzio Galantino, the president the APSA; and a report from the Vatican bank’s president Jean-Baptiste de Franssu.

