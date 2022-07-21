Catholic World News

Myanmar: Cardinal Bo’s home village hit by airstrike

July 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The military regime in the Southeast Asian nation of Myanmar (map) has increasingly targeted Catholic villages. On July 18, military helicopters attacked Monhla, the village of 700 where the nation’s leading prelate was born.

