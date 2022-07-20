Catholic World News

Myanmar junta escalates attacks on historic Catholic villages

July 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A February 2021 coup left the military in charge of the Southeast Asian nation of 57.1 million (map).



“I am deeply disheartened to learn about the suffering of thousands of people, especially from villages including Catholics whose homes were burned, properties looted and who have become homeless, displaced and in dire need of food and shelter,” said Archbishop Marco Tin Win of Mandalay. “Their villages are becoming a land of ashes lacking homes, trees and birds.”

