Catholic World News

US bishops’ committee lends support to Educational Choice for Children Act

July 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane, the chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Education, thanked Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) for introducing the Educational Choice for Children Act (H.R. 8137, S. 4416).



“The Catholic Church teaches that parents are the first and primary teachers of their children and therefore have the right to select the best educational environment for their children,” said Bishop Daly, citing the Catechism of the Catholic Church (n. 2229). “Whether that is public, homeschool or private school, parents know the needs of their children.”



“In addition to parents having the duty to educate their children, the Catholic Church also teaches that parents should have access to government resources to successfully meet the educational needs of their children,” he continued, citing Gravissimum Educationis, the Second Vatican Council’s Declaration on Christian Education.



“I applaud the design and protections in your bills,” Bishop Daly added. “The act provides students opportunity for scholarships exclusively through individual or corporate philanthropy,” and “does not infringe on states’ rights, nor the rights of religious and private institutions, and the government is not allowed to intrude into the religious identity or mission of a private school.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!