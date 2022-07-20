Catholic World News

English woman, fined for praying at abortion clinic, wins appeal

July 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNN

CWN Editor's Note: An English woman has won a court case challenging a fine that had been imposed on her for praying outside an abortion clinic.



Rosa Lalor of Liverpool was cited by police for breaking Covid-lockdown restrictions while she was “walking and praying” outside a local clinic. A court found that since walking was allowed, the fine was unjustified.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!