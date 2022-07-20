Catholic World News
English woman, fined for praying at abortion clinic, wins appeal
July 20, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: An English woman has won a court case challenging a fine that had been imposed on her for praying outside an abortion clinic.
Rosa Lalor of Liverpool was cited by police for breaking Covid-lockdown restrictions while she was “walking and praying” outside a local clinic. A court found that since walking was allowed, the fine was unjustified.
