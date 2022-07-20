Catholic World News

Angry liturgical dispute divides India’s Syro-Malabar Catholics

July 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Luke Coppen of The Pillar introduces readers to the fiery liturgical dispute within the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.



The Syro-Malabar Church, based mostly in India, is one of the largest (if not the largest) of the Eastern churches in union with Rome. It boasts a venerable history, tracing its roots back to the Apostle Thomas, and over 4 million faithful.



But since Vatican II the Syro-Malabar Church has been embroiled in liturgical debates, which have now grown so heated that bishops and clerics are at odds, and angry lay activists have burned effigies of both the leading Syro-Malabar prelate, CArdinal George Alencherry; and the prefect of the Congregation for Eastern Churches, Cardinal Leonardo Sandri.



A fascinating story...

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!