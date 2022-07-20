Catholic World News

Texas bishops call for immigration reform after migrant deaths in trailer

July 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Texas Conference of Catholic Bishops has released a video statement on immigration following the San Antonio trailer deaths. Cardinal Daniel DiNardo (Galveston-Houston), Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller (San Antonio), and Bishop Michael Olson (Fort Worth) appear in the video.

