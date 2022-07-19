Catholic World News

Pope at Angelus: ‘Listen to Jesus, everything else comes after’

July 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: During his July 17 Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Luke 10:38-42, the Gospel reading of the day.



“Jesus’ word is the better part that Mary had chosen,” the Pope said. “Therefore, she gives it first place: she stops and listens. The rest will come after.”



Warning against “sterile activism,” the Pope prayed, “May the Virgin Mary teach us to choose the better part, which will never be taken from us.”

