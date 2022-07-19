Catholic World News

Ethiopian cardinal condemns migration as a hindrance to integral human development

July 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel of Addis Abeba “strongly condemns the death and terrible appearance of human beings caused by migration, which is the main cause of the hindrance to the integral development of mankind,” according to a news release by AMECEA, the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa.

