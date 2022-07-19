Catholic World News

India’s top court delays hearing anti-Christian violence plea

July 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: With an average of 45 to 50 violent attacks on Christians in India every month, Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore, the National Solidarity Forum (a confederation of human rights organizations), and the Evangelical Fellowship of India petitioned the Supreme Court of India for “immediate action,” including protection and investigations.

