Catholic World News

2 more priests abducted in Nigeria, diocese says

July 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Fathers John Mark Cheitnum and Donatus Cleopas were abducted during a parish function in Yadin Garu, which is located in Nigeria’s Kaduna State (map).



A Lagos newspaper earlier reported that 18 Nigerian priests have been abducted this year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!