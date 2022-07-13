Catholic World News

18 Nigerian priests kidnapped in 2022

July 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on Punch (Nigeria)

CWN Editor's Note: There is no doubt “no doubt that Nigeria is in trouble with arms-bearing actors running across the country, seizing and killing Nigerians with reckless abandon,” the Lagos-based newspaper reported. “The ransom-hungry terrorists recently have fallen in love with Catholic priests.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

