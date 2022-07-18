Cambodian priest named leader of Church jurisdiction for 1st time since Pol Pot
July 18, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Father Pierre Suon Hangly, 50, as the prefect apostolic of Kompong-Cham, Cambodia (map).
Akin to an embryonic diocese and typically led by a priest, an apostolic prefecture is a Church jurisdiction in missionary territory.
Father Hangly is the first native-born Cambodian priest to lead a Cambodian ecclesiastical jurisdiction since the genocidal rule of Communist leader Pol Pot. The appointment is thus “an important step for Cambodia’s Catholic community, which began its rebirth 20 years [ago] and now can count on 20,000 members in a country of 16 million,” according to AsiaNews.
