Thousands flee jihadist violence in Cabo Delgado; Christians beheaded

July 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: An Islamist insurgency began in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province in 2017. Recently, Islamic State forces attacked six Christian villages there and beheaded several of their victims.

