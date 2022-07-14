Catholic World News

Co-leader of German ‘Synodal Path’ calls for abortion access

July 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The co-leader of the “Synodal Path” promoted by the German bishops’ conference has said that “a nationwide provision of the medical intervention of abortion must be ensured.”



Irme Stetter-Karp, the president of the Central Committee of German Catholics—an organization that has co-sponsored the Synodal Path—said that abortion should not be considered a “regular intervention,” but should be available as an option. She lamented: “This is not the case at present because gynecological care is lacking in rural areas in particular.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

