Co-leader of German ‘Synodal Path’ calls for abortion access
July 14, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: The co-leader of the “Synodal Path” promoted by the German bishops’ conference has said that “a nationwide provision of the medical intervention of abortion must be ensured.”
Irme Stetter-Karp, the president of the Central Committee of German Catholics—an organization that has co-sponsored the Synodal Path—said that abortion should not be considered a “regular intervention,” but should be available as an option. She lamented: “This is not the case at present because gynecological care is lacking in rural areas in particular.”
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Jul. 14, 2022 7:08 PM ET USA
Abortion is to be recognized as "gynecological care". Welcome to the nightmare known as Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and all the President's spokesmen at all levels.