Catholic World News

Kenyan bishops urge respect for laws ahead of general elections

July 14, 2022

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The 2022 Kenyan general election is scheduled to take place on August 9.



“Corruption thrives in our country, because we use corruption to short circuit the law,” the nation’s bishops warned. “The keeping of peace starts with each of us rejecting anything unlawful, especially the rampant bribery during the campaigns.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

