Tanzanian president praises East African bishops’ focus on environment

July 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: With an agenda focused on the environment, the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA) began a nine-day meeting in Tanzania on July 10.



Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Pro-Prefect of the Section for Evangelization of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization, called for a spirit of caring for one another and for creation. Paolo Ruffini, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, also traveled to Tanzania and asked the bishops to “appoint volunteer collaborators that can be relied upon as correspondents to send regular and reliable news.”

