Vatican prefect seeks collaboration from East African bishops

July 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Paolo Ruffini, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, traveled to Tanzania to speak to the Bishops of the Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa. Ruffini asked the bishops to “appoint volunteer collaborators that can be relied upon as correspondents to send regular and reliable news.”



“Through the radio, through the web, through social media we can build a system with the mission of spreading the word of truth, based on the experience of Pentecost interwoven with the spirit of sharing —instead of that of Babel,” said Ruffini.

