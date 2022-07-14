Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader warns against hatred of the enemy

July 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In his July 14 daily message, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, deplored Russian aggression, praised the Ukrainian army for “showing examples of heroism and courage,” and cautioned Ukrainians against hatred of the enemy.



“Today I want to invite everyone to pray for us to be able to turn our anger into the virtue of courage through our meekness and long-suffering,” he said. “Because we all need to be courageous in the face of a criminal attacker.”



“Let us protect our hearts from anger and hatred, let us be filled with the virtue of long-suffering, so that we can resist evil for a long time, and the enemy does not first fill our hearts through the demon of anger,” he added.

