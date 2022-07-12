Catholic World News

Biden administration threatens hospitals on abortion access

July 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Biden administration has warned hospitals that they might lose Medicare funding if they refuse to allow abortions in some circumstances, regardless of state laws restricting the practice.



Xavier Becerra, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, claimed that “federal law preempts state abortion bans when needed for emergency care.” He cited a 1985 federal law requiring hospitals to provide emergency care to patients who may be unable to pay.



The claim that federal law trumps state law is likely to face constitutional challenges.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!