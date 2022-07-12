Catholic World News

Following Christ means seeing, helping the suffering, Pope says

July 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: During his July 10 Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Luke 10:25-37, the Gospel reading of the day.



“Walking in the footsteps of Christ, the disciple becomes a wayfarer and – like the Samaritan – learns to see and to have compassion,” the Pope said. “May the Virgin Mary accompany us on this journey of growth. May she, who ‘shows us the Way’ that is Jesus, help us also to more and more become ‘disciples of the Way.’”

