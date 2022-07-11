Catholic World News

Indian Christians, civil society mark death of jailed Jesuit priest

July 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Stan Swamy, SJ, died at the age of 84 in July 2021 after nine months in prison. The Indian priest, a longtime tribal rights advocate, was charged with terrorism.

