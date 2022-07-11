‘Deeply disturbing and tragic’: bishop chairman responds to executive order on abortion access
July 11, 2022
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: “It is deeply disturbing and tragic that President Biden is choosing ... to use his power as President of the United States to promote and facilitate abortion in our country, seeking every possible avenue to deny unborn children their most basic human and civil right, the right to life,” Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore said in response to the president’s executive order promoting abortion access.
“Rather than using the power of the executive branch to increase support and care to mothers and babies, the president’s executive order seeks only to facilitate the destruction of defenseless, voiceless human beings,” added the prelate, who chairs the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “I implore the president to abandon this path that leads to death and destruction and to choose life.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: altoidnews7416 -
Jul. 11, 2022 3:22 PM ET USA
Sorry, but these are empty, toothless words unless the President is banned from receiving Communion.