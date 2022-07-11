Catholic World News

‘Deeply disturbing and tragic’: bishop chairman responds to executive order on abortion access

July 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “It is deeply disturbing and tragic that President Biden is choosing ... to use his power as President of the United States to promote and facilitate abortion in our country, seeking every possible avenue to deny unborn children their most basic human and civil right, the right to life,” Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore said in response to the president’s executive order promoting abortion access.



“Rather than using the power of the executive branch to increase support and care to mothers and babies, the president’s executive order seeks only to facilitate the destruction of defenseless, voiceless human beings,” added the prelate, who chairs the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “I implore the president to abandon this path that leads to death and destruction and to choose life.”

