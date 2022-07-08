Catholic World News

Biden signs order to promote abortion access

July 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case, President Joe Biden has signed an executive order expanding the federal government’s promotion of abortion.



The presidential order, issued July 8, encourages broader access to abortion pills, and orders a new federal initiative to protect confidential medical information related to abortion.



The White House also promises to “convene private pro bono attorneys, bar associations, and public interest organizations to encourage robust legal representation of patients, providers, and third parties lawfully seeking or offering reproductive health care services throughout the country.” That promise virtually guarantees court challenges to state laws restricting abortion.



President Biden also announces plans for an “inter-agency Task Force on Reproductive Health Care Access,” to seek new means of using federal government power to counter any legal restrictions on abortion.

