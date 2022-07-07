Catholic World News

Another priest kidnapped in Nigeria

July 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Yet another Nigerian priest, Father Peter Amodu, has been kidnapped—seized by armed men as he traveled to celebrate Mass in the north-central Benue state on July 7.



Father Amodu is the 5th Catholic priest to be abducted this week.

