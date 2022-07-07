Catholic World News

Texas Supreme Court allows enforcement of abortion ban

July 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Overturning a lower court decision, the Supreme Court of Texas has ruled that that the state may now enforce its 1925 ban on abortion, in light of the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling.

