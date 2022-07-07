Catholic World News

German plan for permanent ‘synodal council’ sparks backlash

July 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In September, the German bishops’ Synodal Way will discuss a revised proposal for a permanent “synodal council” made up of bishops and laity; the council would help advise and govern the Church in Germany. Cardinal Walter Kasper has emerged as a leading critic of the proposal.

