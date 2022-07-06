Catholic World News

5 Catholic parishes in Wisconsin vandalized

July 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Five parishes in Wisconsin, four of them in Chippewa County (map), have been vandalized in recent weeks.



Since May 2020, there have been at least 144 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States.

