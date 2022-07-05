Catholic World News

Lay brother becomes superior general of Holy Cross congregation

July 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Brother Paul Bednarcyzk, CSC, has been elected by the Congregation of the Holy Cross to be the superior general of that order, having been vicar general for the past six years.



The election, approved by the Vatican, is the first instance of a lay brother becoming worldwide leader of a religious community: a possibility that was created by Pope Francis in May.

