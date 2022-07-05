Catholic World News

Ukraine renews its invitation for Pope Francis to visit

July 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We renew the invitation to Pope Francis to visit our country and urge you to continue praying for the Ukrainian people,” said Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian foreign ministry, following the publication of an interview in which Pope Francis said he hoped to visit Russia and Ukraine.

