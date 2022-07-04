Catholic World News

Pope scoffs at rumors of resignation, cancer

July 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis scoffed at reports that he might soon resign, said that he may yet travel to Ukraine and Moscow, and commented on the US Supreme Court’s decision on abortion, in his latest published interview.



In a conversation with Philip Pullella, the veteran Vatican correspondent for Reuters, the Pope said that he is not contemplating resignation, and the prospect “never entered my mind” when he scheduled a visit to the city of L’Aquila, and the tomb of Pope Celestine V, who resigned in 1294. He allowed that he could resign in the future, if he finds himself unable to fulfill his role, but indicated that was not likely soon. “God will say,” he concluded.



Pope Francis also laughed off a rumor that surgeon discovered cancer during his abdominal surgery last year, saying that doctors “didn’t tell me anything about it.”



Questioned about the US Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case, the Pope said that he was not acquainted with the legal arguments, but reiterated his condemnation of abortion, saying that it is tantamount to “hiring a hit man.” However he refused to support American prelates who have said that pro-abortion politicians should be barred from Communion. He said that “when a bishop loses his pastoral nature, it causes a political problem.”



In perhaps his most surprising comment, Pope Francis said that he still hopes to visit Ukraine, but may visit Russia first, in a bid to advance the cause of peace. He suggested that he might make the trip after his scheduled visit to Canada later this month.



Finally the Pope disclosed that he had suffered a “small fracture” in his knee recently, complicating problems caused by an inflamed ligament. He said that the painful condition is gradually improving.

