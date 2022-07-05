Catholic World News

In Sri Lanka, Church takes legal recourse for Easter attack victims

July 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings killed 269 people and injured over 500. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo, the nation’s largest city, is pressing for legal consequences for officials who did not act to avert the attacks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!