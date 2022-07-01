Catholic World News

US archbishop, Ukrainian Catholics hail EU candidate status for Ukraine

July 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “We appreciate Ukraine’s closer association with Europe, not only because it will help Ukraine’s defense at this time of the unprovoked Russian invasion, but also because Ukraine will contribute much to the EU,” Ukrainian Catholic Archbishop Borys Gudziak of Philadelphia said after the EU made Ukraine a candidate for EU membership.



“Ukrainians are showing that there are principles worth living and worth dying for,” he continued. “Ukrainians in the hundreds are giving their lives every day for the principles of democracy, justice and freedom.”



Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, also welcomed the EU’s decision.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!