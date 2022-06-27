Catholic World News

Vatican’s chief diplomat ‘very pleased’ after Ukraine becomes EU candidate

June 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I am very pleased with this decision,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, said after the EU made Ukraine a candidate for EU membership. “I think it is a very important move ... Ukraine belongs to Europe, and Europe belongs to Ukraine.”

