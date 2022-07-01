Catholic World News
Joy, disbelief, and planning for the work ahead: veterans of the pro-life movement reflect on Roe’s reversal
July 01, 2022
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Eric Scheidler (Pro-Life Action League), former Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL), Maria McFadden Maffucci (Human Life Review), and Janet Morana (Priests for Life) commented on the Dobbs v. Jackson decision (CWN coverage).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
