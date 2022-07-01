Joy, disbelief, and planning for the work ahead: veterans of the pro-life movement reflect on Roe’s reversal

Catholic World News

July 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Eric Scheidler (Pro-Life Action League), former Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL), Maria McFadden Maffucci (Human Life Review), and Janet Morana (Priests for Life) commented on the Dobbs v. Jackson decision (CWN coverage).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!