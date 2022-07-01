Catholic World News

Polish state history body to reopen cases of 3 priests who died under Communism

July 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on Notes from Poland

CWN Editor's Note: Poland’s Institute of National Remembrance, which has the authority to prosecute crimes, is investigating the deaths of three priests who died under suspicious circumstances during the last years of Poland’s Communist regime (1945-1989).



At the time, authorities declared that one of the priests died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, another from drunkenness, and a third in an accident.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!