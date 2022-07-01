Catholic World News

Malawi priest sentenced for brutal murder of albino

July 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on Voice of America

CWN Editor's Note: Father Thomas Muhosha was sentenced to 30 years in prison with hard labor for his role in the brutal murder of an albino.



The southeastern African nation (map) has experienced “a wave of assaults over several years against albinos whose body parts are used in witchcraft rituals in the mistaken belief that they bring wealth and luck,” Agence France-Presse earlier reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!