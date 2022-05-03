Catholic World News

Priest among 12 convicted over Malawi albino murder

May 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The southeastern African nation of (map) has experienced “a wave of assaults over several years against albinos whose body parts are used in witchcraft rituals in the mistaken belief that they bring wealth and luck,” according to the report.

