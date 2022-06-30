Catholic World News

Vatican investigation in Strasbourg marks latest upheaval in Church in France

June 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has ordered an apostolic visitation of the Archdiocese of Strasbourg, the apostolic nunciature in France has announced.



Archbishop Luc Ravel has led the archdiocese since 2017. “It is not believed that Ravel holds any ties to the traditional rite, but rather, the complaints against him are less pastoral and more administrative, related to his own leadership of Strasbourg,” according to the report.

