Federal court sides with Brooklyn diocese against former teacher

June 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Invoking the First Amendment, a federal district court dismissed a sexual orientation discrimination lawsuit filed by a former teacher against St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Academy and the Diocese of Brooklyn.

