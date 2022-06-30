Catholic World News

Pope Francis congratulates, offers prayers for Marcos

June 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on Philippine News Agency

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Brown, the apostolic nuncio in the Philippines, recently said he had a “very productive, encouraging, and positive discussion” with Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., the nation’s newly elected president.



Ferdinand Marcos, the victor’s father, was the nation’s authoritarian leader from 1965 to 1986. The nation’s bishops were instrumental in the brief People Power Revolution that led to the end of the Marcos regime.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!